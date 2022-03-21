SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) Stock Jumps 6.8%: Will It Continue to Soar?

SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) shares ended the last trading session 6.8% higher at $20.42. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.3% loss over the past four weeks.

SB Financial witnessed a rise in share price for the third consecutive day. The performance of banks has been decent in the first quarter of 2022 so far, which is expected improve further on the back of rising interest rates. Last week, the Federal Reserve had hiked interest rates by 25 basis points and signaled six more hikes this year. This, thus, led to bullish investor sentiments, which drove SB Financial stock higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -61.5%. Revenues are expected to be $13.3 million, down 35.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For SB Financial Group, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SBFG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

SB Financial Group, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry. Another stock from the same industry, The Bancorp (TBBK), closed the last trading session 1.2% lower at $29.56. Over the past month, TBBK has returned 4.4%.

The Bancorp's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.9% over the past month to $0.51. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +15.9%. The Bancorp currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.