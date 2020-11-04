SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SBFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.99, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBFG was $15.99, representing a -21.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.49 and a 77.27% increase over the 52 week low of $9.02.

SBFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SBFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.67. Zacks Investment Research reports SBFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 19.14%, compared to an industry average of -13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

