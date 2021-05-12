SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBFG was $18, representing a -9.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.98 and a 49.81% increase over the 52 week low of $12.02.

SBFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SBFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.84. Zacks Investment Research reports SBFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -18.03%, compared to an industry average of 24.6%.

