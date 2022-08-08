SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next two days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase SB Financial Group's shares before the 11th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.48 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, SB Financial Group stock has a trailing yield of around 2.8% on the current share price of $16.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether SB Financial Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether SB Financial Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. SB Financial Group paid out just 25% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

NasdaqCM:SBFG Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see SB Financial Group earnings per share are up 4.0% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, SB Financial Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 20% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has SB Financial Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? SB Financial Group has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, SB Financial Group looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - SB Financial Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

