SB Financial Group, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

SB Financial Group will release its Q2 2025 results on July 24 and host a conference call on July 25.

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG), a financial services company based in Defiance, Ohio, is set to announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 24, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast will follow on July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT, accessible by phone or online. SB Financial provides a range of banking and financial services through its divisions, including State Bank & Trust Company and SBFG Title, LLC, operating a network of 26 offices and ATMs across Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, as well as offering title insurance in the Tri-State region and Kentucky.

Potential Positives

SB Financial Group is set to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with company leadership, fostering investor relations.

SB Financial's diverse range of financial services positions the company to appeal to a wide customer base, which can enhance growth and stability.

The company's stock is listed on NASDAQ, which can enhance its visibility and attract potential investors.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results being released after market close may lead to reduced investor confidence if results are perceived as disappointing.



The timing of the conference call shortly after the market opens may create volatility and uncertainty among investors.



Limited specific information on expected financial performance could lead to speculation and impact stock performance negatively.

FAQ

When will SB Financial Group release its Q2 2025 financial results?

SB Financial Group is set to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

What time is the SB Financial Group conference call?

The conference call will take place on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

How can I access the SB Financial Group conference call?

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 888-338-9469 and requesting the “SB Financial Group Conference Call.”

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, an audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial Group website.

What services does SB Financial Group provide?

SB Financial Group offers full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client services, and title insurance.

DEFIANCE, Ohio, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc.



(NASDAQ: SBFG)



, a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, expects to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, after the close of the market. The company will hold a related conference call and webcast on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.





Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 888-338-9469 and requesting the “SB Financial Group Conference Call.” The conference call will also be webcast live at



ir.yourstatebank.com



. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial Group website.







About SB Financial Group







Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 26 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 26 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.







Investor Contact Information:







Mark A. Klein





Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer





419-783-8920





Anthony V. Cosentino





Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





419-785-3663



