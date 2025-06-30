SB Financial Group, Inc. Achieves Inclusion in Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indices

SB Financial Group has been included in the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indices, reflecting its financial strength and market recognition.

SB Financial Group, Inc. has announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® indices, a recognition reflecting the company's strong financial performance and market capitalization. This membership, which lasts for one year, signifies automatic inclusion in the Russell 1000® or Russell 2000® indices and highlights the trust of clients and shareholders in SB Financial. Mark A. Klein, the company's CEO, expressed pride in this achievement, noting it enhances their visibility in the investment community and underscores their commitment to disciplined growth and serving community needs. SB Financial, headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, offers a range of financial services through multiple offices and ATMs across Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.

Potential Positives

SB Financial Group has been named to the prestigious Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® indices, enhancing its visibility and recognition in the investment community.

This inclusion underscores the market's acknowledgment of SB Financial's financial performance and the resilience of its business model.

Membership in the Russell indices may attract more institutional investors, potentially increasing liquidity and shareholder value.

The CEO emphasized the company’s commitment to disciplined growth and long-term value for clients and shareholders, highlighting a positive outlook for the future.

Potential Negatives

Potential over-reliance on market capitalization for index inclusion, which may not accurately reflect the company’s overall performance and stability.

Forward-looking statements indicate significant risks and uncertainties within the banking industry that could adversely affect future performance.

Membership in the Russell indices does not guarantee long-term investor interest or stock performance, as market conditions can change rapidly.

FAQ

What does SB Financial Group do?

SB Financial Group, Inc. offers community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client, and title insurance services.

What indices has SB Financial Group been named to?

SB Financial has been named to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® indices.

Why is inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index significant?

Inclusion signifies market recognition of SB Financial’s financial performance and enhances its visibility in the investment community.

Who determines membership in the Russell indices?

Membership is determined primarily by FTSE Russell through objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

What is FTSE Russell's role in the financial market?

FTSE Russell provides innovative benchmarking and data solutions for investors, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

$SBFG Insider Trading Activity

$SBFG insiders have traded $SBFG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY L. CLAXTON purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $35,278

DAVID A. HOMOELLE (EVP OF SUBSIDIARY) has made 1 purchase buying 322 shares for an estimated $6,810 and 1 sale selling 937 shares for an estimated $21,953 .

and 1 sale selling 937 shares for an estimated . GEORGE W CARTER purchased 134 shares for an estimated $2,824

MARK A KLEIN (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,755

$SBFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $SBFG stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



DEFIANCE, Ohio, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, today announced that it has been named to the Russell 3000



®



and Russell 2000



®



indices.





The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indices captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000



®



Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000



®



Index or small-cap Russell 2000



®



Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indices. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indices primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.





"We are honored to be included in the Russell 3000 Index, a milestone that reflects the market’s recognition of the strength of our financial performance, the resilience of our business model, and the trust placed in us by our clients and shareholders," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial Group. "This inclusion broadens our visibility within the investment community and underscores our continued progress in delivering consistent financial results and long-term value. As we move forward, we remain focused on disciplined growth and serving the evolving needs of the communities and clients we support."







About SB Financial Group, Inc.







Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial Group is a diversified financial services holding company for The State Bank and Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 26 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 26 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial Group’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.







About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business







FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.





FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.





For more information, visit



FTSE Russell



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.







Investor Contact Information:







Mark A. Klein





Chairman, President and





Chief Executive Officer







Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com







Anthony V. Cosentino





Executive Vice President and





Chief Financial Officer







Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com





