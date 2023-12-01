Sayonara, Santos: Here's What Happens Next After Historic Expulsion From Congress

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) made history Friday, Dec. 1, when the GOP House member became just the sixth member of Congress ever to be expelled.

What Happened: Before the gavel came down, Santos — known for his affiliations with the far-right Freedom Caucus and support for former President Donald Trump — was seen leaving the Capitol building in a vehicle, windows rolled up. He did not issue a comment.

In a bi-partisan vote by House members, the final tally was 311 yeas and just 114 nays. Two House members were recorded as present.

What's Next: Santos’ office will be cleaned out. Because an expulsion is handled the same way as a death or resignation, the House Clerk assumes control of the office.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she is prepared to fill Santos' vacant seat.

“I am prepared to undertake the solemn responsibility of filling the vacancy in New York’s 3rd District. The people of Long Island deserve nothing less,” Hochul posted on social media.

What's At Stake: Santos, a Republican, held a seat in a blue district. That means Democrats have a strong chance to flip that seat once Hochul schedules a special election to replace Santos.

The governor must proclaim a special election within 10 days, and the election itself must take place "not less than seventy nor more than eighty days" following the proclamation.

GOP Silver Lining: There will be a second House vacancy coming up after Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY) steps down.

Higgins, a Democrat, announced his plans to resign in February. Whether Republicans can flip Higgins' seat, and win back Santos', remains to be seen.

As for Santos, he retains House privileges despite expulsion. Because he was not convicted of a felony, some of the perks he could technically still enjoy as a now-former member of Congress, include access to the House dining room, gym and cloakroom.

Former Rep. Michael Myers, who was expelled in 1980, was convicted of crimes and therefore had those privileges stripped. Myers, a Democrat representing Pennsylvania, was ousted from the House by a vote of 370-30. The move came after he was caught taking bribes.

Santos pleads not guilty to 23 federal charges, including allegations of fraud related to Covid-19 unemployment benefits, misusing campaign funds and lying about his personal finances on House disclosure reports.

