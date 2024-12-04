Sayona Mining Unveils Promising Rubidium Discovery

Sayona Mining (AU:SYA) has released an update.

Sayona Mining’s joint venture with Morella Corporation at the Mt Edon Project has uncovered significant rubidium mineralisation during recent drilling, with results indicating exciting prospects for further development. The discovery of rubidium, a critical mineral, in 15 of 17 drill holes suggests promising opportunities in the southern Mid-West region of Western Australia. Investors may find potential in this development as global rubidium resources are relatively scarce, increasing interest in the project’s future exploration.

