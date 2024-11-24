News & Insights

Stocks

Sayona Mining Unveils New Lithium Targets

November 24, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sayona Mining (AU:SYA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sayona Mining and Morella Corporation have announced promising results from their recent soil sampling at the West Wodgina Lithium Project, revealing five new targets with lithium oxide assays up to 255ppm. These findings, combined with previous data, suggest strong mineralization potential, prompting further exploration and drilling plans. This development highlights attractive discovery opportunities near the operational Wodgina Lithium Mine.

For further insights into AU:SYA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYAXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.