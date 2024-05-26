Sayona Mining Strikes High-Grade Lithium at Moblan

Sayona Mining (AU:SYA) has released an update.

Sayona Mining’s recent drilling campaign at its Moblan Lithium Project in Québec, Canada has reported promising results with 94 new drillholes revealing thick, high-grade lithium intersections. These findings are anticipated to expand the current mineral resource base and potentially upgrade inferred resources to indicated ones, signifying a positive outlook for the company’s role in supplying lithium for North America’s growing battery and EV market. The Moblan project is now set for further drilling throughout 2024, reinforcing its importance within Sayona’s James Bay lithium hub.

For further insights into AU:SYA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.