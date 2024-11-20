Sayona Mining Secures Funding Amid Piedmont Merger

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Sayona Mining has successfully secured commitments for an A$40 million equity financing through an unconditional placement of shares, advancing its merger with Piedmont Lithium. The merger aims to create a leading global lithium producer, enhancing the company’s financial strength and growth prospects. Trading for Sayona’s shares is set to resume, reflecting strong investor confidence in the merger’s potential.

