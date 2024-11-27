News & Insights

Sayona Mining Reports Successful AGM and Strong Outlook

November 27, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

Sayona Mining (AU:SYA) has released an update.

Sayona Mining Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company, a prominent North American lithium producer, is actively involved in projects across Québec, Canada, and Western Australia, which are key to its strategic partnerships and growth. With a solid focus on lithium and gold exploration, Sayona continues to strengthen its position in the mining industry.

