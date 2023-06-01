SAYONA MINING LIMITED COM (ASX:SYA) Price Target Decreased by 8.33% to 0.28

The average one-year price target for SAYONA MINING LIMITED COM (ASX:SYA) has been revised to 0.28 / share. This is an decrease of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 0.31 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.25 to a high of 0.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.83% from the latest reported closing price of 0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAYONA MINING LIMITED COM. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYA is 0.14%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.53% to 493,535K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 111,386K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127,001K shares, representing a decrease of 14.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 4.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 88,931K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,256K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 5.71% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 76,417K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 54,143K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,739K shares, representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 8.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 34,969K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,730K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 3.74% over the last quarter.

