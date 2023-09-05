SAYONA MINING LIMITED COM (ASX:SYA) Price Target Decreased by 7.41% to 0.26

The average one-year price target for SAYONA MINING LIMITED COM (ASX:SYA) has been revised to 0.26 / share. This is an decrease of 7.41% from the prior estimate of 0.28 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.20 to a high of 0.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAYONA MINING LIMITED COM. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYA is 0.30%, an increase of 114.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 495,245K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 96,444K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,386K shares, representing a decrease of 15.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 23.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 93,754K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,931K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 23.76% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 74,115K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,417K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 15.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 58,481K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,143K shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 12.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 35,935K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,969K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 27.50% over the last quarter.

