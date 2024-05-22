Sayona Mining Launches Major Drilling Project

Sayona Mining (AU:SYA) has released an update.

Sayona Mining has initiated a robust reverse circulation drilling program at its Tabba Tabba Lithium Project in Western Australia, targeting areas with potential lithium mineralisation indicated by recent gravity surveys and previous exploration. The initial phase involves drilling over 2,000 meters, focusing on high-priority targets along a 7.5km corridor. The project, bolstered by a co-funding grant from the Western Australian Government, is part of Sayona’s active exploration efforts for 2024.

