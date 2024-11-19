News & Insights

Sayona Mining to Issue 1.25 Billion Shares

November 19, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

Sayona Mining (AU:SYA) has released an update.

Sayona Mining Limited has announced its plans to issue up to 1.25 billion fully paid ordinary shares, with the proposed issue date set for November 28, 2024. This strategic move is poised to attract investors looking to capitalize on potential growth opportunities within the mining sector. As Sayona Mining expands its financial base, market participants will be keen to see how this impacts the company’s future operations and stock performance.

