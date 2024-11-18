News & Insights

Sayona Mining Initiates Trading Halt Ahead of Major Announcement

November 18, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Sayona Mining (AU:SYA) has released an update.

Sayona Mining Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares as it prepares to announce a significant corporate transaction and related equity raising. The halt will be in effect until either the announcement is made or trading resumes on November 21, 2024. This move has sparked interest among investors eager to learn more about the company’s upcoming plans.

