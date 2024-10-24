Sayona Mining to Hold Hybrid Annual General Meeting

Sayona Mining (AU:SYA) has released an update.

Sayona Mining Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, which will be conducted as a hybrid meeting to maximize shareholder participation. Investors can choose to attend either in person at Capri by Fraser in Brisbane or virtually through an online platform. This approach aims to provide flexibility and ensure all shareholders have the opportunity to engage and participate in the company’s decision-making process.

