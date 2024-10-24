News & Insights

Stocks

Sayona Mining to Hold Hybrid Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sayona Mining (AU:SYA) has released an update.

Sayona Mining Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, which will be conducted as a hybrid meeting to maximize shareholder participation. Investors can choose to attend either in person at Capri by Fraser in Brisbane or virtually through an online platform. This approach aims to provide flexibility and ensure all shareholders have the opportunity to engage and participate in the company’s decision-making process.

For further insights into AU:SYA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYAXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.