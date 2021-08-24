Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys Another $177M of Bitcoin

Business analytics software provider MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) has added another 3,907 bitcoins to its vast trove of the original cryptocurrency.

According to a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company spent about $177 million on its latest BTC purchase, at an average price of approximately $45,294 per coin.

In total, the firm holds 108,992 BTC, according to a tweet from CEO Michael Saylor:

MicroStrategy’s stock, which some investors use as a proxy for the price of bitcoin, has sunk from a high of $1,273 per share in March to $718 as of press time.

The price of bitcoin is down 2% over the last 24 hours, changing hands at $49,191.30 at time of publication.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.