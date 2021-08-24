Cryptocurrencies

Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys Another $177M of Bitcoin

Contributor
Zack Seward CoinDesk
Published
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor

Business analytics software provider MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) has added another 3,907 bitcoins to its vast trove of the original cryptocurrency.

  • According to a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company spent about $177 million on its latest BTC purchase, at an average price of approximately $45,294 per coin.
  • In total, the firm holds 108,992 BTC, according to a tweet from CEO Michael Saylor:
  • MicroStrategy’s stock, which some investors use as a proxy for the price of bitcoin, has sunk from a high of $1,273 per share in March to $718 as of press time.
  • The price of bitcoin is down 2% over the last 24 hours, changing hands at $49,191.30 at time of publication.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular