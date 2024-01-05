This week, John Davi went on Schwab Morning Trade Live to share Astoria's outlook, 2024: A New Cycle Begins, and their 10 ETFs for 2024.

Watch the whole video appearance here - https://schwabnetwork.com/video/say-sayonara-to-those-t-bills

"The market is transitioning from an environment of rate hikes to rate cuts, notes John Davi. He talks about how the biggest risk we see is lower rates shifting back demand curves and re-igniting the inflation trade. He looks at portfolio positioning for 2024. He outlines that it’s important to increase your equity bet, be overweight in equities, and say sayonara to those T-bills. He mentions that it’s important to find alternatives that give equity-like returns but lower volatility. Tune in to find out more about the stock market today."

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.