Say Hello to the Tech Superstar That's Staring at a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Opportunity (Hint: It's Not a "Magnificent Seven" Stock)

Key Points

Autonomous driving enterprises, like Tesla and Alphabet’s Waymo, could possibly overtake this popular ride-hailing platform.

A huge user base, a powerful network effect, and the ability to seamlessly match riders and drivers is an advantage for this business.

As the transportation market evolves, this company is in a favorable position to drive meaningful growth.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies ›

Innovation and disruption can certainly push industries toward rapid change. However, these factors can also help to create vast markets. Investors need to pay attention.

One chief executive officer, who has successfully led this industry-leading enterprise since August 2017, just called out an enormous opportunity. Investors should realize that it's not a "Magnificent Seven" stock. Here's what you need to know.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Navigating an uncertain journey

The biggest long-term risk factor facing Uber (NYSE: UBER) is clear. Investors are worried about the effect autonomous vehicles (AVs) will have. Leaders in the market, like Tesla and Alphabet's Waymo, could scale up their ride-hailing platforms to overtake Uber in the mobility market. Of course, costs must come down, regulatory hurdles must be handled, and safety should be a top priority.

Nonetheless, this is a threat to Uber's business model. But its CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, gave investors a reason to remain extremely optimistic.

"We're more convinced than ever that AVs will unlock a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity for Uber," he said on the fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call.

He also added that Uber's advantages are "global scale, deep demand density, sophisticated marketplace technology, and decades of experience matching millions of trips in real time." This is where its "Magnificent Seven" peers simply can't compete.

Still a long way to go

Uber has already positioned itself as a dominant player in the AV market. Through its various partnerships, the business is currently facilitating AV rides in seven cities today. It has plans to enter eight additional cities, bringing the total to 15 markets by year-end.

More supply should expand the total market. This is precisely what has occurred in Atlanta and Austin, Texas. Over time, costs should come down, and people might choose not to buy their own vehicles.

However, Khosrowshahi admits that there is a long way to go when it comes to capturing the multi-trillion-dollar opportunity ahead. Right now, only 0.1% of ride-hailing trips worldwide are represented by AVs. He does expect this share to grow meaningfully in the years to come. A number of issues need to be solved, though, as they relate to weather and low-density population areas.

Uber's ability to aggregate demand, with its 202 million active users, is a critical advantage supported by a powerful network effect. The company's platform, which has turned into a hybrid model of human drivers and AVs, can handle the extreme fluctuations in demand that typically occur during a day and throughout a week. For AV enterprises, being able to maximize revenue will be key.

This should ease investor concerns about the company's biggest competitive risk. Uber is staring at a long growth runway ahead.

Should you buy stock in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Uber Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Uber Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.