Say Goodbye to Your Phone? How ‘Appstinence’ and AI Are Redefining Tech

Launching “Being Exponential” — A New Podcast for the AI-First Era

The future doesn’t unfold linearly. It arrives in waves — fast, furious, and exponentially. That’s the core idea behind Being Exponential, our bold new podcast. Starting today, we’re pulling back the curtain on the tech-fueled transformations reshaping our world — and the wealth-building opportunities riding those waves.

In Being Exponential, we fuse deep macro insight with real-world tech trends, decoding everything from artificial intelligence and self-driving cars to geopolitical shocks and their ripple effects on your portfolio. Each episode offers fast-paced, insight-packed commentary designed for investors and innovation junkies alike.

The premiere episode, “Being Exponential Takes Off,” tackles tariffs, inflation, AI job fears, and the cultural phenomenon of “Appstinence” — all in about an hour.

You can catch short-form takes everywhere you scroll: YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Spotify.

So, what makes this different? We aren’t building another newsletter funnel. We’re building a lifestyle brand. With a creative-first approach, the podcast’s rollout includes bold visuals, daily short-form videos, and audience interaction designed to go viral and scale fast.

Exponential change is the most important idea of the 21st century. Understanding it isn’t optional; it’s essential if you want to survive and thrive in today’s economy.

Expect sharp opinions, bold predictions, and a high-energy format tuned for how modern investors learn: fast, visual, and on the go. Whether you’re hunting for the next explosive stock move or trying to wrap your head around the future of AI, Being Exponential delivers insights that move at the speed of innovation.

The first full episode is live now. Subscribe, follow, and share — it’s time to start Being Exponential.

We need to talk about your phone.

It rules your life with an iron – well, touchscreen. It tracks your every move, physical and digital, collecting data on each decision you make. (The better to market to you, my dear…) Even when you’re making a conscious effort to be present with people you love – in person – it will distract you while you’re spending time with family and friends. Never mind when it pings you at 2 a.m. about a Slack message you don’t care about.

And guess what?

People are over it.

There’s a subtle, rising rebellion against screen addiction.

Welcome to the “Appstinence” movement, a growing shift among Gen Z and millennials – whose entire adult lives have been dominated by screens – to deliberately reduce or completely abstain from smartphone and app usage.

This includes downloading apps that limit social media usage to a certain amount of time per day, all the way to downright replacing your smartphone with a ‘dumb’ flip phone of 20 years ago.

The movement is real, and it is becoming increasingly prevalent.

But don’t be fooled: this isn’t about ditching tech. It’s about ditching bad tech – tech that hijacks your attention and monetizes eyeballs.

And that, my friends, is exactly where the next trillion-dollar investment opportunity is being born…

Why Consumers Are Rejecting Smartphones

We’re heading into the Post-Phone Era, a world powered by AI-enabled devices that don’t distract you from the real world but enhance your experience of it. No scrolling or doom loops; just intelligence on demand, invisibly integrated into daily life.

And if you’re paying attention, this is your chance to get in early on the next iPhone moment…

Because, of course, phones aren’t going extinct. But they are being out-evolved.

People don’t want to live inside apps anymore. They want to live in the real world and use tech to make it better, not replace it.

This is the true heartbeat behind “appstinence.” It’s a tech reorientation.

So, what replaces the phone? (Well, Apple, do we have your attention?)

Not a bigger device or a thinner one; not one with a better camera or a different charging port.

Most likely, folks would appreciate a smarter, more invisible interface – one that:

You can wear on your wrist, face, or lapel

Knows what you’re doing in the real world and augments it with AI

Doesn’t demand your attention but responds to your intent

That’s what AI-powered wearables, especially glasses, are bringing to life. These are the next phones.

They may be a nascent project now, even a joke to many. But we think these devices are the future. And within five to 10 years, they could be ubiquitous, replacing phones and becoming the dominant form of humanity’s relationship with technology.

The AI Glasses Boom: Who’s Leading the Next Interface War?

Let’s break down the contenders in the race to build the next iPhone, all focused on presence-first AI.

1. Meta’s Orion Project: The Real-World OS

Mark Zuckerberg, awkward avatar king of the metaverse, might actually be the one to get it right.

Meta’s (META) Ray-Ban smart glasses were a sleeper hit. They look good and talk to Meta AI. They let you livestream, take calls, and – crucially – see and hear the world without looking at a phone.

But Orion is the next level, boasting:

70-degree AR field of view

Holographic overlays that seemingly float in midair

that seemingly float in midair Context-aware AI assistant

Neural input from your wrist (yes, mind-controlled computing lite)

from your wrist (yes, mind-controlled computing lite) A “compute puck” you carry in your pocket so the glasses stay light

While Orion prototypes currently cost ~$10,000, Meta aims to mass-produce them by the late 2020s. And when that happens, it’s game on.

Meta doesn’t want to build the next iPhone. It wants to kill it.

And this time, Zuck might not just copy. He might lead, which means META stock – as well as potential Orion suppliers – could be huge winners over the next several years.

2. Apple’s Smart Glasses: The Inevitable Dominator

Apple isn’t first. It never is. Instead, it waits, watches, and then perfects.

The firm’s Vision Pro was merely the training wheels; the DevKit. The real prize is the rumored Apple Glasses – lightweight, elegant, integrated with your AirPods, and powered by Siri’s ChatGPT-style glow-up.

It’s rumored that Apple is hoping to launch this latest product in 2026. And when it does, you can bet folks will line up for it overnight like a suburban mom on Black Friday.

Apple has the ecosystem, the design DNA, the trust. When they bring AR + AI to the masses, it’ll go from novelty to necessity.

Investors who ride that wave early – whether through Apple or its suppliers – won’t just win. They’ll dominate.

3. OpenAI x Jony Ive x SoftBank (aka ‘The Ghost in the Machine’)

This is the wildcard project that has VCs sweating and Apple alumni whispering.

Reportedly, OpenAI is building a physical product.

Jony Ive – the man who designed the original iPhone – is developing it. And Masayoshi Son – the world’s biggest tech investor – supposedly wants to back it with a $1 billion-plus hardware fund.

Nobody knows exactly what it is. AI-powered glasses? Maybe a brooch that talks back?

But if the creators of ChatGPT show up wearing Ive’s design polish powered by GPT-5… we might just get an entirely new category.

Think: less screen, more magic.

And if this product hits, it could mean huge gains for every stock in the OpenAI ecosystem.

Why AI Interfaces, Not Just Models, Are the Next Trillion-Dollar Opportunity

Since the AI Boom began, everyone’s been chasing the ‘brains’ behind this profound technology – models like GPT, Claude, and Gemini.

But we believe the next trillion-dollar opportunity is in the interface.

The company that owns the AI-human interface owns the future.

That’s what Apple did with the iPhone. That’s what Meta is now trying to do with Orion and what OpenAI might attempt with Jony Ive’s prowess.

This is the chance to invest not just in infrastructure (as with Nvidia, TSMC, etc.) but in consumer hardware platforms that will define how billions of people interact with AI every single day.

This is the big investment paradigm shift we’ve all been waiting for…

In the 2000s, people left the desktop and went mobile. Now they’re leaving the phone – and going ambient.

That’s the arc: From screen-based to context-based, interruption to augmentation, device obsession to real-world immersion.

And it’s all made possible by AI that knows what you want and stays out of your way.

The companies building that future – and the investors who spot them early – are buying a front-row seat to the next computing revolution.

So, if someone tells you phones are here forever? Smile. Nod. Then go load up on the companies building what’s next.

Because the future isn’t on your screen. It’s in your glasses, your wrist, your ear. It’s everywhere you are; and it’s ready to augment your portfolio as fast as it’ll augment your life.

The next iPhone moment is coming. Don’t blink.

We’re calling this next batch of physical AI stocks AI 2.0.

They represent the second generation of AI – bringing intelligence into our daily lives with machines that see, think, and move – and the companies that turn that ability into serious revenue.

While the world’s distracted with what AI has done… The smart investors are already looking at what it’s about to do next.

