Sawai Group Holdings (4887) Price Target Decreased by 5.02% to 3,884.93

The average one-year price target for Sawai Group Holdings (4887) has been revised to 3,884.92 / share. This is an decrease of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 4,090.20 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,727.00 to a high of 6,163.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.59% from the latest reported closing price of 3,545.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sawai Group Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4887 is 0.06%, a decrease of 10.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.53% to 3,143K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 514K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4887 by 6.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 296K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4887 by 17.03% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 276K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4887 by 17.72% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 198K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 178K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

