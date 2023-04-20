Savvy Ladies Celebrates 20 Years Enhancing the Financial Well-being of Women, Launches New App with Nasdaq Foundation Grant

At the start of Financial Literacy Month, Nasdaq Foundation Quarterly Grant recipient Savvy Ladies celebrated 20 years of providing financial planning and education to over 25,000 women. In addition to honoring 20 years of service, the non-profit announced its new app, awarded the first-ever Savvy ladies impact awards and held panel discussions on improving financial literacy for women and how technology can help.

Judy Herbst, Executive Director of Savvy Ladies, kicked off the event at Nasdaq MarketSite by awarding the inaugural Savvy Ladies Impact Award to the Founder of Savvy Ladies, Stacy Francis, and the President of Nationwide Life Insurance, Holly Snyder, two distinguished professionals whose work supports, advances and impacts women’s financial well-being.

Celebrating Money Talk Milestones

The first panel began with speakers focusing on the still unseen and unspoken financial barriers that exist for women today. Panelists highlighted life changes like divorce and caretaking, events that usually burden women more and have negative effects on their financial future. According to panelists, these events compound with the wage gap and pay inequity and are disproportionally felt not just by gender but across racial lines as well.

In her acceptance speech, Snyder was quick to point out that these structural inequities are contradictory to the lifespan and financial needs of women. She shared data on why women need to save more than men to live comfortably in retirement, noting that “on average, the life expectancy for women has increased by 25 years in the last 100 years, and women now have a three times greater chance of living to age 90 than men. With such a long-life expectancy…it’s important for consumers, especially women, to understand how to financially protect themselves and their loved ones for generations to come.”

Living longer means women need more for retirement. Francis acknowledged that to live comfortably in retirement, people need to make 80% of their current earnings per year. But 80% may not be enough for women, according to Francis. In addition to living longer, she noted that “we have much higher health costs. We are much more likely to be supporting other family members.” She advocated for women to take the temperature of their financial security and start saving as early as possible.

Despite the adversity that women face with savings for retirement, panelists lauded data that claims women are more likely to save more and be more risk averse as investors, two boons for living comfortably in retirement.

“A few elements that I think are really encouraging are that number one, as investors, women tend to be less aggressive; they're more risk averse. They also tend to stay invested longer. And what that does is it helps to create a better overall outcome for them,” said Jennifer C. Williams, Regional Director of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management.

The panel ended with participants calling upon financial services industries to reach out to the most vulnerable populations.

“I believe that firms like ours [should] go out and do the education and to roll up our sleeves so we're not talking about this in another five or 10 years. But it has to start with education,” said Williams.

How Innovation & Technology Can Play a Role in Financial Literacy

The second panel focused on how technology can help spread financial literacy to women across the globe. Jailan Griffiths, Nasdaq’s Global Head of Purpose, began the discussion by pointing out how technology can help break down the barriers to accessing financial education.

“One of the biggest barriers to financial literacy for women is access, access to financial resources, experts, tools, all of that,” said Griffiths.

“Think about what technology can do. It’s expanding the access to that kind of financial content, which online comes at a lower cost…And you can use technology as a resource hub…that kind of resource can take sometimes complex financial content and turn it into so much more digestible, smaller bite-sized pieces of content people can access and absorb,” Griffiths added.

Griffiths alluded to the Savvy Ladies’ new app, which was designed to be resource hub for women, breaking down barriers of access and engaging women to be more financially active and educated.

Savvy ladies designed the app with funding from the Nasdaq Foundation Quarterly Grant Program to bring wider financial wellness through technology.

“The trend we are seeing is women are asking financial questions, they're using Google, they're using Bing, they're online asking questions, but they need safe resources that they can trust to answer those questions,” said Herbst.

“I really want to take a moment again to thank the Nasdaq Foundation for this grant because we have used it to leverage technology…to connect people quicker and make [financial literacy] more accessible,” she added.

The app will serve as a convenient tool for women when confronting tough financial questions, covering divorce, budgeting, debt management, investing, small business planning and more. In addition, the app will engage women through financial check-ins to keep them on the roadmap to success.

Meanwhile, the panel lauded technology’s potential to help women access more resources on financial literacy.

Cheryl Nash, CEO of InvestCloud's Financial Supermarket™, believes the next step for financial services technology is to be more like Amazon and Netflix, tailoring information to the needs of the user.

“We know you go to Amazon, and it tells you what you should buy, right? Netflix tells you what movies to watch…But financial services don’t yet. You don't get, ‘Here's where you are today.’ ‘Here's your goal.’ ‘Here's what you need to do to reach that goal,’” said Nash.

By making financial services and education more convenient and intimate, panelists believe it will not only break down the barriers to access financial well-being, but it can also break down the larger societal barrier that views money as personal, emotional and stressful.

According to Bobbi Jo Allan, Vice President of NF Digital Product & Innovation at Nationwide, “Money is very personal. Money is very emotional. And for a lot of folks, it's so stressful that they just turn that part off.”

“But when we talk to one person, they are representative of a lot of others like them,” she added. “And that's why a lot of these technology resources that break down and simplify these things are so important.”

The event concluded with panelists emphasizing that it is never too late to start financial literacy education and celebrating the great strides women have made, and are still making, to find financial security.

“We've helped many thousands of women…that's what Savvy Ladies is doing. Because women deserve financial security,” said Francis.