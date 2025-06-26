Personal Finance

Savings Needed To Be Rich in America’s Most Popular Retirement Destinations

The “magic number” for a comfortable retirement is $1.26 million, according to a 2025 study from Northwestern Mutual. But what does this amount look like if you want to retire wealthy?

To determine the amount needed to retire rich in America’s 50 most popular retirement destinations (50 cities with populations over 15,000 and with the highest percent of population over age 65), GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for retired people by multiplying the expenditures for seniors by the cost-of-living index for each city. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each city’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income, by 0.05%, 0.04% and 0.0333% — assuming 20, 25 and 30 years of retirement. GOBankingRates then took the 20-, 25-, and 30-year minimums and doubled those amounts to determine savings needed to retire rich in each destination.

Palm Springs, California, USA - December 27, 2017 : Scenic street view of Palm Springs at sunrise.

Key Findings

  • It takes more than $3 million to retire wealthy in five California towns. Laguna Woods (#1), Seal Beach (#2), Palm Springs (#3), Palm Desert (#4) and Rancho Mirage (#5) swept the top five. A rich retirement spanning 25 years costs $2.7 million to $3.7 million in these five locales, while 30 years costs $3.2 million to $4.5 million.
  • Parole, Maryland, and Marco Island, Florida, stand out as the only non-California or Arizona-based retirement destinations to rank in the top 10. Retirees need at least $2.2 million in savings to enjoy a rich 25-year retirement in both destinations.
  • There are 20 Florida destinations where retirees with less than $1 million in savings can retire wealthy for 25 years. These cities include Venice (#15), Bonita Springs #16), Sun City Center (#18), Estero (#19), North Fort Myers (#20), Dunedin (#21), West Lealman (#22), Tavares (#25), Mount Dora (#26), Lady Lake (#27), The Villages (#30), Bayonet Point (#31), Zephyrhills (#32), Wildwood (#33), Sebastian (#38), New Smyrna Beach (#39), Ormond Beach (#40), Edgewater (#41), Port Charlotte (#44) and Punta Gorda (#45).

From most to least amount of savings, see how much you need to retire rich in America’s 50 most popular retirement destinations.

Laguna Woods Village

1. Laguna Woods, California

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $3,785,271
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $4,546,872
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,892,636
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $2,273,436
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $99,083

Waves in the Pacific Ocean and view of the beach at sunset in Seal Beach, California.

2. Seal Beach, California

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $3,782,267
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $4,543,263
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,891,133
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $2,271,632
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $99,023
Neighborhood street with three homes.

3. Palm Springs, California

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,802,849
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $3,366,785
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,401,424
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,683,393
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $79,435
Dawn at a beautiful public golf course in Palm Desert California.

4. Palm Desert, California

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,772,805
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $3,330,697
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,386,403
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,665,348
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $78,834
RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA - DEC 16, 2015 - Southwestern style hotel buildings with ponds in green oasis with Palm trees, Rancho Mirage, California - Image.

5. Rancho Mirage, California

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,742,762
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $3,294,609
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,371,381
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,647,304
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $78,233
Travelling to the Maryland Eastern Shore across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge from Annapolis, the contrails from jet aircraft arriving from Europe line the sky.

6. Parole, Maryland

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,277,087
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,735,240
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,138,544
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,367,620
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,920

Prescott is a city in Yavapai County, Arizona, United States.

7. Prescott, Arizona

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,259,061
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,713,587
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,129,531
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,356,794
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,559
Long extension beaches and calmed sea at Marco Island Beach, Gulf of Mexico, Florida, USA.

8. Marco Island, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,247,044
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,699,152
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,123,522
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,349,576
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,319
arial view of sun city arizona - Image.

9. Sun City West, Arizona

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,241,035
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,691,934
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,120,518
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,345,967
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,199
Aerial shot of Sun City, an age restricted community in the metropolitan area of Phoenix, Arizona on a clear sunny day.

10. Sun City, Arizona

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,232,022
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,681,108
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,116,011
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,340,554
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,018
America's highest fountain at the town of Fountain Hills in Arizona - Image.

11. Fountain Hills, Arizona

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,229,018
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,677,499
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,114,509
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,338,749
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,958

Condos and marina in Naples, Florida, USA on a sunny day.

12. Naples, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,226,014
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,673,890
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,113,007
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,336,945
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,898
Mesquite — Nevada

13. Mesquite, Nevada

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,153,909
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,587,278
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,076,955
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,293,639
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $66,456
Walkway to beach in Stump Pass State Park on the Gulf of Mexico in Englewood in Southwest Florida - Image.

14. Englewood, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,000,687
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,403,228
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,000,344
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,201,614
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $63,392
late afternoon sun over Gulf of Mexico and Venice Pier in Venice Florida - Image.

15. Venice, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,994,679
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,396,010
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $997,339
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,198,005
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $63,272
scenic view of boats at dock in canal in bonita springs, florida - Image.

16. Bonita Springs, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,970,644
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,367,140
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $985,322
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,183,570
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,791

Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA - September 22, 2014: People enjoy a late afternoon at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island.

17. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,964,635
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,359,922
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $982,318
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,179,961
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,671
Tampa Florida River Boat

18. Sun City Center, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,961,631
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,356,313
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $980,815
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,178,157
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,611
Fort Myers Beach,USA - July 14, 2020: Downtown shops on Old San Carlos Boulevard located at Times Square the heart of Estero Island as seen on July 14, 2020.

19. Estero, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,958,626
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,352,704
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $979,313
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,176,352
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,551
North Fort Myers, Florida: J. Colin English School

20. North Fort Myers, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,955,622
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,349,095
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $977,811
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,174,548
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,490
Twilight scene at the harbor.

21. Dunedin, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,922,574
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,309,398
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $961,287
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,154,699
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,830

St.

22. West Lealman, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,919,570
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,305,790
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $959,785
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,152,895
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,769
Superstition Mountain as seen from the west over Apache Junction in Arizona.

23. Apache Junction, Arizona

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,895,535
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,276,919
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $947,768
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,138,459
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,289
Huntley, Illinois - Whisper Creek Golf Club - Flickr

24. Huntley, Illinois

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,892,531
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,273,310
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $946,265
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,136,655
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,229
Beautiful waterfront view at Tavares, a family oriented city close to Mount Dora and Eustis located in the central portion of the state of Florida.

25. Tavares, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,862,487
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,237,222
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $931,244
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,118,611
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,628
Travel, destination, tourism, Mount Dora, Florida.

26. Mount Dora, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,856,478
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,230,004
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $928,239
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,115,002
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,508

Lady Lake Blvd, Lady Lake Fla.

27. Lady Lake, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,844,461
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,215,569
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $922,231
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,107,784
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,267
Laughlin, Nevada, USA - March 13, 2019: Evening view of the Don Laughlin's riverside casino on the banks of the Colorado River.

28. Fort Mohave, Arizona

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,838,452
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,208,351
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $919,226
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,104,176
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,147
Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

29. Lake Havasu City, Arizona

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,835,448
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,204,742
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $917,724
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,102,371
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,087
Sunset on the boardwalk on the waterfront at The Villages, Florida.

30. The Villages, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,784,374
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,143,392
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $892,187
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,071,696
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,066
Photo of waterfront with palm trees and homes in Hudson, near New Port Richey, Florida, USA.

31. Bayonet Point, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,778,365
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,136,175
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $889,183
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,068,087
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,945

Zephyrhills and Wesley Chapel Florida Neighborhood Aerial by Hot Air Balloon.

32. Zephyrhills, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,775,361
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,132,566
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $887,681
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,066,283
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,885
Downtown shopping area in Sumpter Landing a residential location in The Villages Florida USA.

33. Wildwood, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,772,357
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,128,957
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $886,178
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,064,478
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,825
A sentinel of the desert a saguaro cactus, prickly pear cacti and ocotillo watch over a beautiful sunset in Oro Valley, Arizona, while a high school football game plays in the evening light.

34. Oro Valley, Arizona

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,751,326
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,103,695
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $875,663
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,051,848
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,405
Sahuarita Lake in Arizona near Tucson residential neighborhood lake.

35. Catalina Foothills, Arizona

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,748,322
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,100,086
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $874,161
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,050,043
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,344
Tanque-Verde-iStock-1481931906 (2)

36. Tanque Verde, Arizona

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,745,318
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,096,477
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $872,659
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,048,239
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,284

Green Valley — Arizona

37. Green Valley, Arizona

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,742,313
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,092,869
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $871,157
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,046,434
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,224
Pelicans on large rocks rest after fishing in Sebastian Inlet State Park.

38. Sebastian, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,739,309
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,089,260
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $869,654
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,044,630
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,164
View of Ponce Inlet and New Smyrna Beach from Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse, Florida.

39. New Smyrna Beach, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,691,239
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,031,519
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $845,620
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,015,759
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,203
An afternoon shot of Ormond Beach in Florida.

40. Ormond Beach, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,682,226
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,020,692
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $841,113
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,010,346
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,023
Daytona Beach, Florida, USA - May 21, 2017: The Daytona Beach Coquina Clock Tower on a sunny day with the Atlantic Ocean in the background.

41. Edgewater, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,679,222
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,017,083
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $839,611
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,008,542
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,962

Gulf Shores Alabama

42. Foley, Alabama

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,670,209
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,006,257
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $835,104
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,003,128
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,782
The Hay Street United Methodist Church was built in 1908.

43. Pinehurst, North Carolina

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,652,183
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,984,604
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $826,091
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $992,302
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,422
Sunset at beach in Port Charlotte, FL.

44. Port Charlotte, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,649,178
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,980,995
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $824,589
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $990,497
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,362
Drone View.

45. Punta Gorda, Florida

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,646,174
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,977,386
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $823,087
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $988,693
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,302
The highway snakes along at the bottom of the mogollon rim.

46. Payson, Arizona

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,607,117
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,930,471
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $803,559
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $965,236
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,520

subdivision in Yuma, AZ.

47. Fortuna Foothills, Arizona

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,565,057
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,879,948
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $782,528
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $939,974
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,679
St. Simon's Island - Georgia

48. St. Simons Island, Georgia

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,562,052
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,876,339
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $781,026
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $938,169
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,619
beach cities North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

49. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,547,030
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,858,295
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $773,515
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $929,147
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,319
Colorful Lake houses on the waterfront of Lake Hamilton, Hot Springs, AR.

50. Hot Springs, Arkansas

  • Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,339,730
  • Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,609,286
  • Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $669,865
  • Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $804,643
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $50,173

Editor’s note: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used. 

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in some of America’s most retirement destinations (50 cities with populations over 15,000 with the highest percent of population over 65), GOBankingRates found the annual expenditures for retired people in each destination by multiplying the senior expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each city from Sperling’s BestPlaces. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each city’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income (sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot for April 2025) by 0.05%, 0.04% and 0.0333% — assuming 20, 25 and 30 years of retirement. To determine how much one would need to retire rich, GOBankingRates doubled those amounts. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 3, 2025.

