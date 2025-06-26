Savings Needed To Be Rich in America’s Most Popular Retirement Destinations

The “magic number” for a comfortable retirement is $1.26 million, according to a 2025 study from Northwestern Mutual. But what does this amount look like if you want to retire wealthy?

To determine the amount needed to retire rich in America’s 50 most popular retirement destinations (50 cities with populations over 15,000 and with the highest percent of population over age 65), GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for retired people by multiplying the expenditures for seniors by the cost-of-living index for each city. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each city’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income, by 0.05%, 0.04% and 0.0333% — assuming 20, 25 and 30 years of retirement. GOBankingRates then took the 20-, 25-, and 30-year minimums and doubled those amounts to determine savings needed to retire rich in each destination.

Key Findings

It takes more than $3 million to retire wealthy in five California towns . Laguna Woods (#1), Seal Beach (#2), Palm Springs (#3), Palm Desert (#4) and Rancho Mirage (#5) swept the top five. A rich retirement spanning 25 years costs $2.7 million to $3.7 million in these five locales, while 30 years costs $3.2 million to $4.5 million.

. Laguna Woods (#1), Seal Beach (#2), Palm Springs (#3), Palm Desert (#4) and Rancho Mirage (#5) swept the top five. A rich retirement spanning 25 years costs $2.7 million to $3.7 million in these five locales, while 30 years costs $3.2 million to $4.5 million. Parole, Maryland, and Marco Island, Florida, stand out as the only non-California or Arizona-based retirement destinations to rank in the top 10. Retirees need at least $2.2 million in savings to enjoy a rich 25-year retirement in both destinations.

as the only non-California or Arizona-based retirement destinations to rank in the top 10. Retirees need at least $2.2 million in savings to enjoy a rich 25-year retirement in both destinations. There are 20 Florida destinations where retirees with less than $1 million in savings can retire wealthy for 25 years. These cities include Venice (#15), Bonita Springs #16), Sun City Center (#18), Estero (#19), North Fort Myers (#20), Dunedin (#21), West Lealman (#22), Tavares (#25), Mount Dora (#26), Lady Lake (#27), The Villages (#30), Bayonet Point (#31), Zephyrhills (#32), Wildwood (#33), Sebastian (#38), New Smyrna Beach (#39), Ormond Beach (#40), Edgewater (#41), Port Charlotte (#44) and Punta Gorda (#45).

From most to least amount of savings, see how much you need to retire rich in America’s 50 most popular retirement destinations.

1. Laguna Woods, California

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $3,785,271

$3,785,271 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $4,546,872

$4,546,872 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,892,636

$1,892,636 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $2,273,436

$2,273,436 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $99,083

2. Seal Beach, California

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $3,782,267

$3,782,267 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $4,543,263

$4,543,263 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,891,133

$1,891,133 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $2,271,632

$2,271,632 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $99,023

3. Palm Springs, California

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,802,849

$2,802,849 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $3,366,785

$3,366,785 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,401,424

$1,401,424 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,683,393

$1,683,393 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $79,435

4. Palm Desert, California

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,772,805

$2,772,805 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $3,330,697

$3,330,697 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,386,403

$1,386,403 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,665,348

$1,665,348 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $78,834

5. Rancho Mirage, California

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,742,762

$2,742,762 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $3,294,609

$3,294,609 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,371,381

$1,371,381 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,647,304

$1,647,304 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $78,233

6. Parole, Maryland

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,277,087

$2,277,087 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,735,240

$2,735,240 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,138,544

$1,138,544 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,367,620

$1,367,620 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,920

7. Prescott, Arizona

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,259,061

$2,259,061 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,713,587

$2,713,587 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,129,531

$1,129,531 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,356,794

$1,356,794 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,559

8. Marco Island, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,247,044

$2,247,044 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,699,152

$2,699,152 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,123,522

$1,123,522 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,349,576

$1,349,576 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,319

9. Sun City West, Arizona

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,241,035

$2,241,035 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,691,934

$2,691,934 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,120,518

$1,120,518 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,345,967

$1,345,967 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,199

10. Sun City, Arizona

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,232,022

$2,232,022 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,681,108

$2,681,108 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,116,011

$1,116,011 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,340,554

$1,340,554 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,018

11. Fountain Hills, Arizona

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,229,018

$2,229,018 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,677,499

$2,677,499 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,114,509

$1,114,509 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,338,749

$1,338,749 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,958

12. Naples, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,226,014

$2,226,014 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,673,890

$2,673,890 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,113,007

$1,113,007 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,336,945

$1,336,945 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,898

13. Mesquite, Nevada

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,153,909

$2,153,909 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,587,278

$2,587,278 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,076,955

$1,076,955 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,293,639

$1,293,639 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $66,456

14. Englewood, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,000,687

$2,000,687 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,403,228

$2,403,228 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,000,344

$1,000,344 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,201,614

$1,201,614 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $63,392

15. Venice, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,994,679

$1,994,679 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,396,010

$2,396,010 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $997,339

$997,339 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,198,005

$1,198,005 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $63,272

16. Bonita Springs, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,970,644

$1,970,644 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,367,140

$2,367,140 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $985,322

$985,322 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,183,570

$1,183,570 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,791

17. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,964,635

$1,964,635 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,359,922

$2,359,922 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $982,318

$982,318 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,179,961

$1,179,961 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,671

18. Sun City Center, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,961,631

$1,961,631 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,356,313

$2,356,313 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $980,815

$980,815 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,178,157

$1,178,157 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,611

19. Estero, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,958,626

$1,958,626 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,352,704

$2,352,704 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $979,313

$979,313 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,176,352

$1,176,352 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,551

20. North Fort Myers, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,955,622

$1,955,622 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,349,095

$2,349,095 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $977,811

$977,811 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,174,548

$1,174,548 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,490

21. Dunedin, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,922,574

$1,922,574 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,309,398

$2,309,398 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $961,287

$961,287 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,154,699

$1,154,699 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,830

22. West Lealman, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,919,570

$1,919,570 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,305,790

$2,305,790 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $959,785

$959,785 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,152,895

$1,152,895 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,769

23. Apache Junction, Arizona

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,895,535

$1,895,535 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,276,919

$2,276,919 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $947,768

$947,768 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,138,459

$1,138,459 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,289

24. Huntley, Illinois

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,892,531

$1,892,531 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,273,310

$2,273,310 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $946,265

$946,265 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,136,655

$1,136,655 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,229

25. Tavares, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,862,487

$1,862,487 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,237,222

$2,237,222 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $931,244

$931,244 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,118,611

$1,118,611 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,628

26. Mount Dora, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,856,478

$1,856,478 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,230,004

$2,230,004 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $928,239

$928,239 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,115,002

$1,115,002 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,508

27. Lady Lake, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,844,461

$1,844,461 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,215,569

$2,215,569 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $922,231

$922,231 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,107,784

$1,107,784 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,267

28. Fort Mohave, Arizona

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,838,452

$1,838,452 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,208,351

$2,208,351 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $919,226

$919,226 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,104,176

$1,104,176 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,147

29. Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,835,448

$1,835,448 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,204,742

$2,204,742 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $917,724

$917,724 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,102,371

$1,102,371 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,087

30. The Villages, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,784,374

$1,784,374 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,143,392

$2,143,392 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $892,187

$892,187 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,071,696

$1,071,696 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,066

31. Bayonet Point, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,778,365

$1,778,365 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,136,175

$2,136,175 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $889,183

$889,183 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,068,087

$1,068,087 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,945

32. Zephyrhills, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,775,361

$1,775,361 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,132,566

$2,132,566 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $887,681

$887,681 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,066,283

$1,066,283 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,885

33. Wildwood, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,772,357

$1,772,357 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,128,957

$2,128,957 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $886,178

$886,178 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,064,478

$1,064,478 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,825

34. Oro Valley, Arizona

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,751,326

$1,751,326 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,103,695

$2,103,695 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $875,663

$875,663 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,051,848

$1,051,848 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,405

35. Catalina Foothills, Arizona

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,748,322

$1,748,322 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,100,086

$2,100,086 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $874,161

$874,161 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,050,043

$1,050,043 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,344

36. Tanque Verde, Arizona

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,745,318

$1,745,318 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,096,477

$2,096,477 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $872,659

$872,659 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,048,239

$1,048,239 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,284

37. Green Valley, Arizona

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,742,313

$1,742,313 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,092,869

$2,092,869 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $871,157

$871,157 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,046,434

$1,046,434 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,224

38. Sebastian, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,739,309

$1,739,309 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,089,260

$2,089,260 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $869,654

$869,654 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,044,630

$1,044,630 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,164

39. New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,691,239

$1,691,239 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,031,519

$2,031,519 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $845,620

$845,620 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,015,759

$1,015,759 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,203

40. Ormond Beach, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,682,226

$1,682,226 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,020,692

$2,020,692 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $841,113

$841,113 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,010,346

$1,010,346 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,023

41. Edgewater, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,679,222

$1,679,222 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,017,083

$2,017,083 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $839,611

$839,611 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,008,542

$1,008,542 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,962

42. Foley, Alabama

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,670,209

$1,670,209 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,006,257

$2,006,257 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $835,104

$835,104 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,003,128

$1,003,128 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,782

43. Pinehurst, North Carolina

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,652,183

$1,652,183 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,984,604

$1,984,604 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $826,091

$826,091 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $992,302

$992,302 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,422

44. Port Charlotte, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,649,178

$1,649,178 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,980,995

$1,980,995 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $824,589

$824,589 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $990,497

$990,497 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,362

45. Punta Gorda, Florida

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,646,174

$1,646,174 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,977,386

$1,977,386 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $823,087

$823,087 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $988,693

$988,693 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,302

46. Payson, Arizona

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,607,117

$1,607,117 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,930,471

$1,930,471 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $803,559

$803,559 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $965,236

$965,236 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,520

47. Fortuna Foothills, Arizona

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,565,057

$1,565,057 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,879,948

$1,879,948 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $782,528

$782,528 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $939,974

$939,974 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,679

48. St. Simons Island, Georgia

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,562,052

$1,562,052 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,876,339

$1,876,339 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $781,026

$781,026 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $938,169

$938,169 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,619

49. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,547,030

$1,547,030 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,858,295

$1,858,295 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $773,515

$773,515 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $929,147

$929,147 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,319

50. Hot Springs, Arkansas

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,339,730

$1,339,730 Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,609,286

$1,609,286 Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $669,865

$669,865 Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $804,643

$804,643 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $50,173

Editor’s note: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in some of America’s most retirement destinations (50 cities with populations over 15,000 with the highest percent of population over 65), GOBankingRates found the annual expenditures for retired people in each destination by multiplying the senior expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each city from Sperling’s BestPlaces. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each city’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income (sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot for April 2025) by 0.05%, 0.04% and 0.0333% — assuming 20, 25 and 30 years of retirement. To determine how much one would need to retire rich, GOBankingRates doubled those amounts. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 3, 2025.

