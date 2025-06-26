Savings Needed To Be Rich in America’s Most Popular Retirement Destinations

The “magic number” for a comfortable retirement is $1.26 million, according to a 2025 study from Northwestern Mutual. But what does this amount look like if you want to retire wealthy?
To determine the amount needed to retire rich in America’s 50 most popular retirement destinations (50 cities with populations over 15,000 and with the highest percent of population over age 65), GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for retired people by multiplying the expenditures for seniors by the cost-of-living index for each city. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each city’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income, by 0.05%, 0.04% and 0.0333% — assuming 20, 25 and 30 years of retirement. GOBankingRates then took the 20-, 25-, and 30-year minimums and doubled those amounts to determine savings needed to retire rich in each destination.
Key Findings
- It takes more than $3 million to retire wealthy in five California towns. Laguna Woods (#1), Seal Beach (#2), Palm Springs (#3), Palm Desert (#4) and Rancho Mirage (#5) swept the top five. A rich retirement spanning 25 years costs $2.7 million to $3.7 million in these five locales, while 30 years costs $3.2 million to $4.5 million.
- Parole, Maryland, and Marco Island, Florida, stand out as the only non-California or Arizona-based retirement destinations to rank in the top 10. Retirees need at least $2.2 million in savings to enjoy a rich 25-year retirement in both destinations.
- There are 20 Florida destinations where retirees with less than $1 million in savings can retire wealthy for 25 years. These cities include Venice (#15), Bonita Springs #16), Sun City Center (#18), Estero (#19), North Fort Myers (#20), Dunedin (#21), West Lealman (#22), Tavares (#25), Mount Dora (#26), Lady Lake (#27), The Villages (#30), Bayonet Point (#31), Zephyrhills (#32), Wildwood (#33), Sebastian (#38), New Smyrna Beach (#39), Ormond Beach (#40), Edgewater (#41), Port Charlotte (#44) and Punta Gorda (#45).
From most to least amount of savings, see how much you need to retire rich in America’s 50 most popular retirement destinations.
1. Laguna Woods, California
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $3,785,271
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $4,546,872
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,892,636
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $2,273,436
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $99,083
2. Seal Beach, California
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $3,782,267
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $4,543,263
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,891,133
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $2,271,632
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $99,023
3. Palm Springs, California
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,802,849
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $3,366,785
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,401,424
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,683,393
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $79,435
4. Palm Desert, California
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,772,805
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $3,330,697
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,386,403
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,665,348
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $78,834
5. Rancho Mirage, California
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,742,762
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $3,294,609
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,371,381
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,647,304
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $78,233
6. Parole, Maryland
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,277,087
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,735,240
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,138,544
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,367,620
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,920
7. Prescott, Arizona
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,259,061
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,713,587
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,129,531
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,356,794
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,559
8. Marco Island, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,247,044
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,699,152
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,123,522
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,349,576
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,319
9. Sun City West, Arizona
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,241,035
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,691,934
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,120,518
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,345,967
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,199
10. Sun City, Arizona
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,232,022
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,681,108
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,116,011
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,340,554
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $68,018
11. Fountain Hills, Arizona
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,229,018
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,677,499
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,114,509
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,338,749
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,958
12. Naples, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,226,014
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,673,890
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,113,007
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,336,945
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,898
13. Mesquite, Nevada
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,153,909
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,587,278
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,076,955
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,293,639
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $66,456
14. Englewood, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $2,000,687
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,403,228
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $1,000,344
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,201,614
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $63,392
15. Venice, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,994,679
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,396,010
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $997,339
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,198,005
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $63,272
16. Bonita Springs, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,970,644
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,367,140
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $985,322
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,183,570
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,791
17. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,964,635
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,359,922
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $982,318
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,179,961
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,671
18. Sun City Center, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,961,631
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,356,313
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $980,815
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,178,157
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,611
19. Estero, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,958,626
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,352,704
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $979,313
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,176,352
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,551
20. North Fort Myers, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,955,622
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,349,095
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $977,811
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,174,548
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $62,490
21. Dunedin, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,922,574
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,309,398
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $961,287
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,154,699
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,830
22. West Lealman, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,919,570
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,305,790
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $959,785
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,152,895
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,769
23. Apache Junction, Arizona
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,895,535
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,276,919
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $947,768
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,138,459
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,289
24. Huntley, Illinois
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,892,531
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,273,310
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $946,265
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,136,655
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $61,229
25. Tavares, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,862,487
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,237,222
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $931,244
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,118,611
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,628
26. Mount Dora, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,856,478
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,230,004
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $928,239
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,115,002
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,508
27. Lady Lake, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,844,461
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,215,569
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $922,231
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,107,784
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,267
28. Fort Mohave, Arizona
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,838,452
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,208,351
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $919,226
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,104,176
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,147
29. Lake Havasu City, Arizona
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,835,448
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,204,742
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $917,724
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,102,371
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $60,087
30. The Villages, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,784,374
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,143,392
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $892,187
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,071,696
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,066
31. Bayonet Point, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,778,365
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,136,175
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $889,183
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,068,087
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,945
32. Zephyrhills, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,775,361
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,132,566
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $887,681
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,066,283
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,885
33. Wildwood, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,772,357
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,128,957
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $886,178
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,064,478
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,825
34. Oro Valley, Arizona
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,751,326
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,103,695
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $875,663
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,051,848
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,405
35. Catalina Foothills, Arizona
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,748,322
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,100,086
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $874,161
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,050,043
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,344
36. Tanque Verde, Arizona
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,745,318
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,096,477
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $872,659
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,048,239
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,284
37. Green Valley, Arizona
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,742,313
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,092,869
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $871,157
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,046,434
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,224
38. Sebastian, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,739,309
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,089,260
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $869,654
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,044,630
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,164
39. New Smyrna Beach, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,691,239
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,031,519
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $845,620
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,015,759
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,203
40. Ormond Beach, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,682,226
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,020,692
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $841,113
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,010,346
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $57,023
41. Edgewater, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,679,222
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,017,083
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $839,611
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,008,542
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,962
42. Foley, Alabama
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,670,209
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,006,257
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $835,104
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,003,128
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,782
43. Pinehurst, North Carolina
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,652,183
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,984,604
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $826,091
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $992,302
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,422
44. Port Charlotte, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,649,178
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,980,995
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $824,589
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $990,497
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,362
45. Punta Gorda, Florida
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,646,174
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,977,386
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $823,087
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $988,693
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,302
46. Payson, Arizona
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,607,117
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,930,471
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $803,559
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $965,236
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,520
47. Fortuna Foothills, Arizona
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,565,057
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,879,948
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $782,528
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $939,974
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,679
48. St. Simons Island, Georgia
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,562,052
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,876,339
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $781,026
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $938,169
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,619
49. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,547,030
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,858,295
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $773,515
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $929,147
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,319
50. Hot Springs, Arkansas
- Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,339,730
- Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,609,286
- Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $669,865
- Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $804,643
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $50,173
Editor’s note: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.
Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in some of America’s most retirement destinations (50 cities with populations over 15,000 with the highest percent of population over 65), GOBankingRates found the annual expenditures for retired people in each destination by multiplying the senior expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each city from Sperling’s BestPlaces. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each city’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income (sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot for April 2025) by 0.05%, 0.04% and 0.0333% — assuming 20, 25 and 30 years of retirement. To determine how much one would need to retire rich, GOBankingRates doubled those amounts. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 3, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Savings Needed To Be Rich in America’s Most Popular Retirement Destinations
