Savings Account Rates Today: January 2, 2023—Rates Edge Up

Rates on savings accounts are mixed compared to a week ago as the Federal Reserve boosts interest rates. You can now earn 4.13% or higher on your savings.

Searching for an account where you can park some cash? Here’s a look at some of the best savings rates you’ll find today.

Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each savings type. For banks and credit unions offering the top rates, check out our list of the best high-yield savings accounts.

Savings Rates Today: Traditional Savings Account

Traditional savings accounts, called “statement savings accounts” within the banking industry, have been notorious for paying puny interest in recent years. That’s now changing, thanks to the Fed.

Today’s highest interest rate on a standard savings account is 4.13%, according to data from Bankrate.com. If you land a basic savings account with a rate in that range, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best rate also was 4.13%.

The national average rate is just 0.30%, according to the most recent data from the FDIC, the government agency that insures bank deposits. But today’s average APY for a traditional savings account is 0.83%, Bankrate says, and that’s up from 0.83% a week ago.

APY, or annual percentage rate, reflects the actual return your account will earn during one year. It factors in compound interest, which is the interest that builds up on the interest in your account.

Savings Rates Today: High-Yield Savings Account

High-yield savings accounts typically pay substantially higher interest than a conventional savings account. But the catch is you’ll have to jump through some hoops for the bank or credit union. Often, that means making a large deposit to open the account.

The average APY for high-yield accounts requiring a minimum deposit of $10,000 is now 0.22% APY, up from 0.21% a week ago.

The current average is 0.46% APY for a high-yield account with a $25,000 minimum deposit. That’s above last week’s 0.45%.

Savings Rates Today: Money Market Account (MMA)

Money market accounts are savings accounts that offer some of the perks of checking accounts. Typically, you can write checks and enjoy debit card privileges.

MMAs tend to pay at least slightly higher interest than a standard savings account. The FDIC says the average MMA rate is 0.38%, versus 0.30% for a traditional savings account.

But today, the best money market accounts have rates as high as 3.15%. That’s steady with the top rate of 3.15% from one week ago.

The average APY for an MMA is now 0.34%, up from 0.33% last week at this time, according to Bankrate.

How to Find a Savings Account

Whether you’re shopping around for a traditional savings account, high-yield savings account or MMA, you’ll want to remember a few key points.

An attractive interest rate is important, but it’s not the only factor when choosing an account to hold your savings. Another major consideration is whether the account has a minimum deposit—and whether you can meet that requirement.

You’ll also want to watch out for fees. Savings accounts can come with monthly maintenance fees, excess transaction fees (if you ignore limits on withdrawals), and other pesky charges that can eat into your returns.

And before you sign up for your account, be sure you explore the reputation and safety of the bank or credit union. Check the reviews, see what other consumers have to say about customer service, check how the financial institution responds to consumer questions, and be certain that your money will be protected.

Search for an account that’s insured by the FDIC or, in the case of credit unions, the NCUA. Those federal agencies provide up to $250,000 in insurance per depositor and per bank for each account ownership category.

How High Can Savings Rates Go?

That’s tough to say—it depends on the path of inflation and the overall economy.

The highest interest rates in recent memory were seen in 1980 and ‘81, when the Fed sent its federal funds rate soaring above 19%. That was in the face of runaway inflation that had prices rising at an annual rate of more than 14%.

In the early 1980s, the typical five-year CD was paying close to 12%, compared to less than 2% today, according to Bankrate data. Savings rates would eventually fall as inflation cooled off and the federal funds rate was brought back down.

