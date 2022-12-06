Savings Account Rates Today: December 6, 2022—No Movement On Rates

Rates on the full range of savings accounts are mixed compared to a week ago as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. In the market for an account where you can save for a rainy day or retirement? Here’s a look at the best savings rates you’ll find today.

Savings Rates Today: Traditional Savings Account

Traditional savings accounts, called “statement savings accounts” within the banking industry, have been notorious for paying teensy interest in recent years. That’s now changing, thanks to the Fed.

Today’s highest interest rate on a standard savings account is 3.98%, according to data from Bankrate.com. If you spot a basic savings account with a rate in that general area, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was 3.83%.

The national average rate is just 0.24%, according to the most recent data from the FDIC, the government agency that insures bank deposits. Today’s average APY for a traditional savings account is 0.83%, Bankrate says.

APY, or annual percentage rate, depicts the actual return your account will earn during one year. It factors in compound interest, which is the interest that builds up on the interest in your account.

Savings Rates Today: High-Yield Savings Account

High-yield savings accounts often pay much higher interest than a conventional savings account. But the thing to know is you’ll have to meet tough requirements set by the bank or credit union. Often, that means making a large deposit to open the account.

On high-yield accounts requiring a minimum deposit of $10,000, today’s best interest rate is 2.96%.

The average APY for those accounts is now 0.20% APY, the same as a week ago.

The current average is 0.44% APY for a high-yield account with a $25,000 minimum deposit. That’s the same as last week’s APY.

Savings Rates Today: Money Market Account (MMA)

Money market accounts are savings accounts that have some of the properties of checking accounts. Typically, you can write checks and enjoy debit card privileges.

MMAs tend to pay at least slightly higher interest than a standard savings account. The FDIC says the average MMA rate is 0.29%, versus 0.24% for a traditional savings account.

But today, the best money market accounts have rates as high as 3.15%. That’s steady with the top rate of 3.15% from one week ago.

The average APY for an MMA is now 0.31%, the same as this time last week, according to Bankrate.

How to Choose a Savings Account

When you’re looking for a traditional savings account, high-yield savings account or MMA, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind.

An attractive interest rate is important, but it’s not the only factor when choosing an account to hold your savings. Another major consideration is whether the account has a minimum deposit—and whether you have enough money to fund the account.

You’ll also want to be alert for fees. Savings accounts can come with monthly maintenance fees, excess transaction fees (if you ignore limits on withdrawals), and other annoying charges that can erode your returns.

And before you apply for your account, be sure you look into the reputation and safety of the bank or credit union. Read the reviews, see what account holders have to say about customer service, learn about how the financial institution responds to consumer questions, and be certain that your money will be protected.

Search for an account that’s insured by the FDIC or, in the case of credit unions, the NCUA. Those federal agencies provide up to $250,000 in insurance per depositor and per bank for each account ownership category.

How Often Do Savings Account Interest Rates Change?

Interest rates on savings accounts typically are variable, meaning they can go up or down as other rates change throughout the economy. Savings rates are often influenced by the Federal Reserve’s rate moves, and the central bank in recent months has been pushing up its benchmark federal funds rate to try to get inflation under control.

But while financial institutions are usually quick to boost credit card rates and other borrowing costs as the Fed raises rates, they tend to take their time with increasing the interest paid to savers. Rates on savings accounts have been rising slowly, and that’s likely to continue throughout 2022 and in 2023 as the Fed remains active.

