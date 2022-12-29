Savings Account Rates Today: December 29, 2022—No Movement On Rates

Rates on savings accounts are the same compared to a week ago as the Federal Reserve boosts interest rates. You can now earn 4.13% or higher on your savings.

In the market for an account where you can put some money aside? Here’s a look at some of the best savings rates you’ll find today.

Related: Compare the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts

Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each savings type. For banks and credit unions offering the top rates, check out our list of the best high-yield savings accounts.

Savings Rates Today: Traditional Savings Account

Traditional savings accounts, called “statement savings accounts” within the banking industry, have been known for paying puny interest in recent years. That’s slowly changing, thanks to the Fed’s campaign of interest rate hikes to combat inflation.

Today’s highest interest rate on a standard savings account is 4.13%, according to data from Bankrate.com. If you land a basic savings account with a rate in that ballpark, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was 4.00%.

The national average rate is just 0.30%, according to the most recent data from the FDIC, the government agency that insures bank deposits. But today’s average APY for a traditional savings account is 0.83%, Bankrate says, and that’s the same as a week ago.

APY, or annual percentage rate, reflects the actual return your account will earn during one year. It factors in compound interest, which is the interest that builds up on the interest in your account.

Savings Rates Today: High-Yield Savings Account

High-yield savings accounts often pay considerably higher interest than a conventional savings account. But the trade-off is you’ll have to meet tough requirements set by the bank or credit union. Often, that means making a large deposit to open the account.

The average APY for high-yield accounts requiring a minimum deposit of $10,000 is now 0.21% APY, the same as a week ago.

The current average is 0.45% APY for a high-yield account with a $25,000 minimum deposit. That’s the same as last week’s APY.

Savings Rates Today: Money Market Account (MMA)

Money market accounts are savings accounts that offer some of the perks of checking accounts. Typically, you can write checks and enjoy debit card privileges.

MMAs tend to pay somewhat higher interest than a standard savings account. The FDIC says the average MMA rate is 0.38%, versus 0.30% for a traditional savings account.

But today, the best money market accounts have rates as high as 3.15%. That’s steady with the top rate of 3.15% from one week ago.

The average APY for an MMA is now 0.33%, the same as this time last week, according to Bankrate.

How to Shop for a Savings Account

Whether you’re looking for a traditional savings account, high-yield savings account or MMA, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind.

A great interest rate is important, but it’s not the only factor when choosing an account to hold your savings. Another major consideration is whether the account has a minimum deposit—and whether you can meet that requirement.

You’ll also want to watch out for fees. Savings accounts can come with monthly maintenance fees, excess transaction fees (if you ignore limits on withdrawals), and other pesky charges that can eat into your returns.

And before you sign up for your account, be sure you investigate the reputation and safety of the bank or credit union. Check the reviews, see what people have to say about customer service, check how the financial institution responds to consumer questions, and feel that your money will be protected.

Get an account that’s insured by the FDIC or, in the case of credit unions, the NCUA. Those federal agencies provide up to $250,000 in insurance per depositor and per bank for each account ownership category.

How Often Do Savings Account Interest Rates Change?

Interest rates on savings accounts typically are variable, meaning they can go up or down as other rates change throughout the economy. Savings rates are often influenced by the Federal Reserve’s rate moves, and the central bank in recent months has been pushing up its benchmark federal funds rate to try to get inflation under control.

But while financial institutions are usually quick to boost credit card rates and other borrowing costs as the Fed raises rates, they tend to take their time with increasing the interest paid to savers. Rates on savings accounts have been rising slowly, and that’s likely to continue throughout 2022 and in 2023 as the Fed remains active.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.