Savings Account Rates Today: November 8, 2022—Rates Are Mixed

Rates on a variety of savings accounts are mixed compared to a week ago as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. In the market for an account where you can park some cash? Here’s a look at the best savings rates you’ll find today.

Savings Rates Today: Traditional Savings Account

Traditional savings accounts, called “statement savings accounts” within the banking industry, have been known for paying paltry interest in recent years. That’s slowly changing, thanks to the Fed’s campaign of interest rate hikes to combat inflation.

Today’s highest interest rate on a standard savings account is 3.75%, according to data from Bankrate.com. If you land a basic savings account with a rate in that general area, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was 3.50%.

The national average rate is just 0.21%, according to the most recent data from the FDIC, the government agency that insures bank deposits. Today’s average APY for a traditional savings account is 0.71%, Bankrate says.

APY, or annual percentage rate, depicts the actual return your account will earn during one year. It factors in compound interest, which is the interest that builds up on the interest in your account.

Savings Rates Today: High-Yield Savings Account

High-yield savings accounts often pay substantially higher interest than a conventional savings account. But the catch is you’ll have to meet strict conditions laid down by the bank or credit union. Often, that means making a large deposit to open the account.

On high-yield accounts requiring a minimum deposit of $10,000, today’s best interest rate is 2.96%. That’s up from 0.00% one week ago.

The average APY for those accounts is now 0.18% APY, up from 0.17% a week ago.

The current average is 0.40% APY for a high-yield account with a $25,000 minimum deposit. That’s above last week’s 0.39%.

Savings Rates Today: Money Market Account (MMA)

Money market accounts are savings accounts that mix in some of the features of checking accounts. Typically, you can write checks and take advantage of debit card privileges.

MMAs tend to pay somewhat higher interest than a standard savings account. The FDIC says the average MMA rate is 0.23%, versus 0.21% for a traditional savings account.

But today, the best money market accounts have rates as high as 3.15%. That’s above the top rate of 2.66% from one week ago.

The average APY for an MMA is now 0.25%, up from 0.24% last week at this time, according to Bankrate.

How Often Do Savings Account Interest Rates Change?

Interest rates on savings accounts typically are variable, meaning they can go up or down as other rates change throughout the economy. Savings rates are often influenced by the Federal Reserve’s rate moves, and the central bank in recent months has been pushing up its benchmark federal funds rate to try to get inflation under control.

But while financial institutions are usually quick to boost credit card rates and other borrowing costs as the Fed raises rates, they tend to take their time with increasing the interest paid to savers. Rates on savings accounts have been rising slowly, and that’s likely to continue throughout 2022 and in 2023 as the Fed remains active.

