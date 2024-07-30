Saving Money is a Sure Fire Way to NOT GET RICH – Here’s Proof

Let’s address the elephant in the room: the conventional wisdom and mantra we’ve been taught since childhood: save your money.

Some wealthy individuals go against the grain, such as Rober Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad. He criticizes traditional financial advice such as getting a job, attending school, and saving money. Why? In today’s economic environment, he considers this approach to be risky.

However, you shouldn’t completely disregard the importance of saving. After all, it serves as a safety net and a buffer against unexpected expenses. Here is the not-so-secret secret: saving alone will not make you wealthy.

The Flawed Logic of Pure Saving

Many people dream of building wealth, but squirreling away every penny can feel like a slow process. Again, while saving is important, it might not be the key to unlocking Warren Buffett’s wealth levels.

Why? These are the main reasons why saving might not be the path to riches.

Money isn’t real

There was a time when money was backed by gold, like a gold certificate. Though this made sense, it wasn’t practical to carry gold everywhere. To solve this problem, governments created paper money (the gold standard). Fiat currency, however, was introduced in 1933 in the U.S.

Here’s the thing, though. Only the government can declare fiat money valuable. This allows them to control the amount of money printed, affecting the economy. Like Monopoly money, it is valuable because the game dictates it to be so.

While banks earn considerable profits from storing your money, they offer a small interest rate. As of April 29, 2024, the national average savings account interest rate was 0.47%. However, banking wasn’t always this way. Their initial goal was to hold your money safely and earn a reasonable profit.

However, over time, banks began to pursue riskier practices such as subprime mortgages (a factor in the 2008 financial crisis) to maximize their income. Banks aren’t inherently bad. However, they prioritize their own interests, so relying solely on them isn’t a good idea.

Because of this, Kiyosaki advocates owning gold and silver (“God’s money”) because they have intrinsic value, unlike fiat currency. Further, gold and silver are great hedges against inflation and a weakening dollar. He believes precious metals will hold their value better than traditional investments such as stocks and bonds.

Often, affluent people can use this investment strategy to protect their wealth.

Saving money doesn’t combat inflation

Have you ever felt that your dollar doesn’t go as far as it once did? You’re not mistaken. That’s inflation in action. Inflation is a decrease in the value of your money, not an increase in the price of things.

Let’s take the Big Mac as an example. In the 1960s, it cost only 45 cents. Today? It’s over $5. That’s a considerable increase—over 1000%! There’s one thing McDonald’s has done better in recent years: It’s gotten much more efficient. Farming, transportation, and communication have all become cheaper. Isn’t it reasonable to expect burgers to cost less?

What is the reason for the price hike? Inflation. It’s not the Big Mac that has gotten more expensive; your dollar has weakened. With inflation, your money slowly loses its purchasing power over time. In those days, 45 cents would have bought much more than today.

Because of this, prices always seem to rise — it’s not always because things are more expensive to make; it’s because there are fewer of them available.

Again, saving money is important. However, it cannot overcome inflation or economic dips alone. Your saved money may lose purchasing power over time.

Saving is like laying a foundation. Investing, however, is about building upon that foundation and giving your money the chance to grow. Strong purchasing power and a comfortable lifestyle are typically dependent on your money growing at least as fast as inflation.

Reaching your goals will take longer if you only save

Saving is not as effective as investing in reaching your financial goals, especially long-term goals such as retirement, for the following reasons.

Financial goals need planning. Saving money alone might not be enough. You have to invest for your money to grow over time.

When making investment decisions, it is important to consider your long-term and short-term goals.

. Set goals and track progress. If you have clear goals, you will be more motivated to stay on track.

Low interest rates

In most cases, savings accounts offer interest rates that are below inflation. As a result, your money loses buying power over time.

Furthermore, some high-yield savings accounts offer rates around 4.00% or 5.00% today. Although that sounds great, it is unusually high. This is because the Fed has raised rates repeatedly to fight COVID-19-induced inflation. Generally, most savings accounts have paid under 2.00% in recent years, and many do so even now.

Overall, it’s extremely difficult to get rich just by saving your money since savings accounts typically don’t offer a high return on investment.

When the U.S. dollar weakens

According to Kiyosaki and Andy Schectman, who owns Miles Franklin, a precious metals brokerage, the US dollar will weaken. They claim that the U.S. government’s weaponization of the dollar and the rise of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia) will result in the dollar’s status as a reserve currency declining.

“What gives the dollar its world reserve status is that every country on the planet has had to own dollars since 1974 to buy oil. That’s the deal we struck with the Saudi Kingdom and by extension OPEC.” Saudi Arabia, however, said it would accept other currencies in return for oil in 2003 at Davos. “60% of the world’s population will stop using the US dollar,” Kiyosaki explains. “This is what gives us power. Those saving fake dollars are in trouble.”

The BRICS system is based on the pledge of commodities. “They will use blockchain to see what country has pledged to the system. This will put a knife into the heart of the US dollar and its synthetic demand. If OPEC opens oil production to other currencies, it’s a massive deal.”

“The countries in the EU, the rest of the world, are coalescing against the West,” asserts Schectman. “These countries are using commodities like gold as a vehicle that will allow everyone equal say at the table. Turkey imported more gold than any country— 58.3 tons from Switzerland.” As a result, he believes that commodities will back a new reserve currency.

Shifting Gears: From Hoarding to Growing Your Wealth

So, what’s the alternative? We need a strategy for letting our money work for us rather than just sitting there. We’re talking about growing wealth here. You can do this by employing strategies that increase the value of your money over time. A few key players are listed below:

Investing. You can play the field here with your money. In addition to stocks, bonds, real estate, and alternative assets such as art, precious metals, and cryptocurrency. Although investing carries risk, the potential rewards far outweigh any measly interest-rate savings accounts offer

You can play the field here with your money. In addition to stocks, bonds, real estate, and alternative assets such as art, precious metals, and cryptocurrency. Although investing carries risk, the potential rewards far outweigh any measly interest-rate savings accounts offer Building a business. While entrepreneurship isn’t for everyone, a successful business can generate enormous wealth. The key? Build a sustainable enterprise by identifying a need, developing a solution, and implementing it. This path has several challenges, but the potential rewards are immense.

While entrepreneurship isn’t for everyone, a successful business can generate enormous wealth. The key? Build a sustainable enterprise by identifying a need, developing a solution, and implementing it. This path has several challenges, but the potential rewards are immense. Acquiring skills. The skills you possess today are your most valuable assets in the knowledge economy. You can increase your earning potential by constantly upskilling and reskilling yourself, leading to more savings and investments.

The Mindset Shift: From Scarcity to Abundance

Furthermore, building wealth isn’t just about financial strategies; it’s also about mindset. Consider these key shifts:

From scarcity to abundance. Many people consider money a finite and limited resource. As a result of this scarcity mindset , excessive frugality hinders wealth creation. Instead, cultivate an abundance mentality. Believe that wealth is possible for you

From consumer to investor. In our consumerist culture, we are bombarded with messages to buy constantly. It’s time to break free from this cycle. Consider yourself an investor who is always looking to generate returns with his or her money.

In our consumerist culture, we are bombarded with messages to buy constantly. It’s time to break free from this cycle. Consider yourself an investor who is always looking to generate returns with his or her money. From short-term to long-term. The process of building wealth is more like a marathon than a sprint. As such, it is okay to make slow progress. Consider your long-term goals and devise strategies that will work for you in the long run.

Building Wealth: Beyond the Piggy Bank

So, how can we create wealth beyond the limitations of saving? The following are some specific strategies:

Invest, don’t just save

Investing makes your money work for you. However, don’t limit yourself to stocks, bonds, and real estate. Consider alternative assets such as gold and silver. Ensure that the investments you choose align with your financial goals and risk tolerance.

Embrace calculated risks

It is often necessary to take calculated risks to build wealth. The risks involved in starting a new business, starting a side hustle, or negotiating a raise can be significant, but the rewards can also be great. To move your finances forward, do your research, weigh the risks, and take calculated steps.

Increase your earning potential

When you increase your income, your financial options expand. Saving pinches pennies while increasing your income expands opportunities. Consider upskilling yourself, exploring freelancing or side hustles, or negotiating a raise at your current job. As you earn more, your wealth will grow, and you can invest more.

Make smart financial decisions

Consistently making small decisions can significantly impact your finances. Reduce unnecessary spending, explore cheaper alternatives, and avoid impulse purchases. In the long run, it is more economical to purchase a quality item that lasts longer than a cheap item with a low value.

Live frugally, not cheaply

It is important to distinguish between mindful spending and depriving yourself. Don’t cut corners on essentials or experiences that bring you joy, instead eliminate unnecessary expenses.

Take advantage of financial knowledge

Financial literacy empowers individuals. As such, develop an understanding of personal finance, investment strategies, and wealth-building concepts. For help navigating the world of money, there are countless books, online resources, and even financial advisors.

The Power of Balance: Saving and Growth

Don’t wholly disregard saving, though! After all, it still plays a role in wealth creation. An emergency fund, for example, provides a solid foundation for risk-adjusted investing. Having a safety net, you can handle market fluctuations and unexpected setbacks without losing sight of your financial goals.

To grow your wealth, you need to strike a balance between saving and investing. Part of your income should be devoted to emergency savings, and the remaining funds should be directed toward investments and growth strategies.

Remember, financial freedom doesn’t come from clipping coupons; it comes from earning money. With these strategies and a growth mindset, you can achieve financial success and build lasting wealth.

FAQs

Isn’t saving money the key to wealth?

Saving is an essential first step, but it may not be enough on its own. One reason for this is that inflation reduces the buying power of your money over time. Furthermore, savings accounts offer minimal returns on your money.

Ultimately, the buying power of your money is eroded by inflation as it grows slowly over time.

So, saving is bad?

Not at all!

Financial stability depends on saving, which creates a financial safety net. Nevertheless, when it comes to accumulating significant wealth, you may need to consider other strategies as well as saving.

What are the problems with just saving?

Low returns. Savings accounts typically offer low interest rates, so your money doesn’t grow as fast as it could.

Savings accounts typically offer low interest rates, so your money doesn’t grow as fast as it could. Inflation. Over time, inflation reduces the purchasing power of your money. In other words, today’s dollar won’t buy the same things ten years from now.

Are there better ways to grow my money?

Yes!

Investing can potentially yield higher returns than savings accounts. Different options can have varying risks and rewards. It is important to choose an investment strategy that aligns with your goals and risk tolerance.

Does this mean I should stop saving altogether?

Definitely not!

The importance of having an emergency fund cannot be overstated. Along with exploring investment options, save for both short-term (emergency fund) and long-term goals (retirement).

Image Credit: Pixabay; Pexels

