Entrepreneurs

Saving Local Restaurants: A Harvard Alum's Quest to Make a Difference

Contributor
Ladderworks
Published
Ethan Pierce

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse stories with the mission to inspire kids and youth around the world to become entrepreneurs with empathy. This series features interviews of LGBT founders by a character named Spiffy to help young readers observe Pride Month with a renewed commitment to build a more equitable world for all.

Hi everyone! I’m Spiffy, your interplanetary journalist. Today, I bring to you my interview with Ethan Pierce, Co-Founder & CEO of Grocery Outpost.

SPIFFY: Ethan, what challenge are you addressing through your startup Grocery Post?

ETHAN: Grocery Outpost’s core mission is to help save the 660,000 US restaurants currently fighting for survival due to COVID-19. As a result of the pandemic, 70% of restaurants are at risk of closing permanently, and with them America risks losing 7 million jobs.

SPIFFY: That’s a big challenge! What motivated you to address this challenge?

ETHAN: Growing up, my father ran a small apple orchard in Maine. On the weekends, I would make thousands of cider donuts, serve guests and pick apples. When it closed, it was heartbreaking. I know how much love and elbow grease goes into a small business, and I want to help restaurants survive.

SPIFFY: Thanks for sharing this with me and our readers. Tell me about a recent milestone by you and what impact does that make?

ETHAN: Since launching our restaurant grocery service three weeks ago, we've sold USD 10K in food to local communities, prevented thousands of pounds of food waste and provided business-saving capital to our restaurant partners.

Ethan Pierce

Image courtesy: Ethan Pierce

SPIFFY: What is something you've unexpectedly learned from someone recently?

ETHAN: One of the restaurant partners, Irine Li of Mei Mei, practices open-book accounting. It was so shocking to me that restaurants only make 6-8% margin; it's really a labor of love.

SPIFFY: It really is surprising to hear that statistic! Is there anything else you would like to tell our audience?

ETHAN: We're 100% volunteer-powered. Neither co-founder is taking a salary for this work; our mission right now is to help as many restaurants as we can. If our mission resonates with you, visit www.groceryoutpost.com to learn more about becoming a volunteer or an Outpost Ambassador for your neighborhood.

Ethan Pierce is a serial social entrepreneur hailing from Maine. After graduating from Harvard College, he launched his first startup, Palette, in New York. Since then, he's worked for a number of technology companies leading product design including Vistaprint, Fincura and Techstars. Currently, he's the co-founder and CEO of Grocery Outpost.

© 2020 Ladderworks LLC. Follow Spiffy’s stories of founders building a more equitable world at www.ladderworks.co

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Culture
Ladderworks

Ladderworks

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse stories with the mission to inspire (at least) a million kids and youth around the world to become entrepreneurs with empathy.

Read Ladderworks's Bio

Explore Entrepreneurs

Explore

Most Popular