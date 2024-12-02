Savills Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights and Capital

Savills (GB:SVS) has released an update.

Savills plc has announced its issued share capital comprises 144,558,567 ordinary shares with voting rights as of November 30, 2024. This total can be used by shareholders to assess their holdings and any necessary notifications under FCA rules. The update ensures transparency and compliance with regulatory standards.

