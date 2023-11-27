Savills (LSE:SVS) Price Target Increased by 9.68% to 967.73

The average one-year price target for Savills (LSE:SVS) has been revised to 967.72 / share. This is an increase of 9.68% from the prior estimate of 882.30 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 838.30 to a high of 1,260.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.27% from the latest reported closing price of 839.50 / share.

Savills Maintains 4.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.28%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Savills. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVS is 0.29%, a decrease of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.87% to 21,710K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,352K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares, representing an increase of 42.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVS by 77.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,751K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,756K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVS by 2.25% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,552K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares, representing an increase of 24.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVS by 22.53% over the last quarter.

TEQIX - Franklin Mutual Quest Fund holds 1,381K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing an increase of 16.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVS by 19.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,051K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVS by 13.28% over the last quarter.

