Savills (LSE:SVS) Price Target Decreased by 11.16% to 953.70

The average one-year price target for Savills (LSE:SVS) has been revised to 953.70 / share. This is an decrease of 11.16% from the prior estimate of 1,073.55 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 893.85 to a high of 1,018.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.03% from the latest reported closing price of 899.50 / share.

Savills Maintains 3.99% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.99%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Savills. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVS is 0.28%, a decrease of 15.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 19,496K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,756K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVS by 0.66% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,347K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,178K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEQIX - Franklin Mutual Quest Fund holds 1,155K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,096K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares, representing an increase of 34.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVS by 32.68% over the last quarter.

