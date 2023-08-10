Savills HY profit slumps 72% on weak transaction volumes; shares fall

Adds CEO comment in paragraph 3, details on half-year performance in paragraph 4

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Savills SVS.L posted a 72% drop in half-yearly profits as high interest rates pushed transaction volumes in global property markets lower, sending the real estate adviser's shares down nearly 9% on Thursday.

The company said group underlying profit before tax fell to 16.3 million pounds ($20.8 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 59.2 million pounds in the same period last year.

"Market participants, whether investors or occupiers, seek greater certainty on the trajectory of interest rates over the next 18 months, something which has become somewhat clearer in recent weeks than for much of the period," CEO Mark Ridley said in a statement.

The London-listed company, which has operations in more than 70 countries, said transaction volumes in the UK tumbled about 60% year-on-year, and about 46% below the five-year average. The British company said China has also been slow to recover since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

($1 = 0.7835 pounds)

