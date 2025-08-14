Savills H1 Revenue Up 6%; Maintains FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Savills plc (SVS.L), on Thursday, reported a strong first half of 2025, with revenue rising 6% year-on-year to £1,127.8 million, up from £1,063.2 million in H1 2024.

The Group's underlying profit before tax increased 10% to £23.3 million, while reported profit before tax surged 78% to £15.8 million, reflecting both operational improvement and lower exceptional costs.

Despite a strong start to the year, the company noted a slowdown in transactional activity during Q2, driven by geopolitical tensions and trade policy uncertainty. Underlying basic earnings per share dipped slightly to 11.7p from the prior year's 12.1p, while reported EPS rose to 6.8p from 6.1p last year. The interim dividend was increased to 7.4p, up 4% from last year.

Mark Ridley, Group Chief Executive of Savills plc, said, "The year started well with Q1 performance comfortably ahead of the prior year, reflecting progressive recovery in most markets. Q2 saw a slowing of transactional activity as occupiers and investors digested the implications of tariffs and geopolitical events. Our performance reflects the geographic weighting of our capital markets business towards EMEA and Asia Pacific with our exposure to the recovery seen in capital market transactions in North America relatively low. On the basis of ever stronger transactional pipelines, we believe the slow-down in our core markets will prove to be temporary and I am delighted with the performance of our teams worldwide in helping clients navigate these changing dynamics."

The Group maintained its full-year expectations, contingent on the pace of transactional recovery in the second half.

