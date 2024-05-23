News & Insights

Savills Exec Completes Share Vesting Transaction

May 23, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

Savills (GB:SVS) has released an update.

David Lipson, CEO of Savills North America, has received a transfer of 42,740 shares and disposed of 21,323 shares following the vesting of awards under the company’s Deferred Share Plan. The transactions, which were initially notified and occurred outside of a trading venue on May 21, 2024, resulted in Lipson’s shareholding at 0.087% of issued share capital, with a beneficial interest of 120,373 shares in the company’s plans.

