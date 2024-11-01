Savills Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

Savills (GB:SVS) has released an update.

Savills plc announced that its total issued share capital as of October 31, 2024, consists of 144,555,906 ordinary shares, each carrying voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders and parties with notification obligations under the FCA’s rules to determine changes in their shareholdings.

For further insights into GB:SVS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.