Saville Resources Secures Over $1M in Private Placement

May 22, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Saville Resources (TSE:SRE) has released an update.

Saville Resources Inc. has successfully completed an upsized private placement, raising $1,040,250 through the issue of over 20 million units at $0.05 each. These units include a common share and a half warrant, with full warrants exercisable at $0.075 per share for one year. The company plans to allocate the proceeds for general corporate and working capital needs, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

