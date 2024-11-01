News & Insights

Saville Resources to Rebrand as Future Fuels Inc.

November 01, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Saville Resources (TSE:SRE) has released an update.

Saville Resources Inc. has announced plans to change its name to Future Fuels Inc., following shareholder approval of various resolutions including the adoption of new articles. The company’s principal assets include the promising Hornby Uranium Project in Nunavut and the Covette Property in Quebec.

