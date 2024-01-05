Savers Value Village Remains Comfortable With Its FY23 Adj. EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - Savers Value Village, Inc. (SVV) said, on an unaudited preliminary basis, the company expects fourth quarter net sales of approximately $382.8 million, representing growth of 4.4% compared to the prior year period. Constant currency net sales are projected to increase approximately 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Comparable store sales are projected to increase approximately 2.6%.

Savers Value Village expects fiscal 2023 net sales of approximately $1.50 billion, representing growth of approximately 4.4% compared to the prior year. Constant currency net sales are expected to increase approximately 6.0%. Comparable store sales are expected to increase approximately 4.7%.

Based on the preliminary net sales results, the company remains comfortable with its previously provided fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA outlook of approximately $320 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.