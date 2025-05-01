SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE Earnings Results: $SVV Reports Quarterly Earnings

SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE ($SVV) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, beating estimates of $0.00 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $370,150,000, beating estimates of $369,861,131 by $288,869.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SVV stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE Insider Trading Activity
SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE insiders have traded $SVV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK T. WALSH (Chief Executive Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $592,014
- RICHARD A. MEDWAY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 45,700 shares for an estimated $474,326.
- JUBRAN N. TANIOUS (President & COO) has made 1 purchase buying 42 shares for an estimated $399 and 1 sale selling 7,889 shares for an estimated $81,300.
- T. CHARLES HUNSINGER (Chief Information Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $43,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 3,138,844 shares (+570.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,173,151
- SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,303,748 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,613,417
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,970,894 shares (+49.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,201,663
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 1,841,475 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,875,118
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,104,735 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,323,533
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 781,288 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,008,202
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 726,747 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,449,156
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SVV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SVV forecast page.
SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SVV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SVV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 04/22/2025
- Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $10.0 on 11/08/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.