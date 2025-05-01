SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE Earnings Results: $SVV Reports Quarterly Earnings

SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE ($SVV) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, beating estimates of $0.00 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $370,150,000, beating estimates of $369,861,131 by $288,869.

SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE Insider Trading Activity

SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE insiders have traded $SVV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK T. WALSH (Chief Executive Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $592,014

RICHARD A. MEDWAY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 45,700 shares for an estimated $474,326 .

. JUBRAN N. TANIOUS (President & COO) has made 1 purchase buying 42 shares for an estimated $399 and 1 sale selling 7,889 shares for an estimated $81,300 .

and 1 sale selling 7,889 shares for an estimated . T. CHARLES HUNSINGER (Chief Information Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $43,500

SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SVV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025

SAVERS VALUE VILLAGE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SVV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SVV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $10.0 on 11/08/2024

