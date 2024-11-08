News & Insights

Savers Value Village downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler

November 08, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgraded Savers Value Village (SVV) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $10, down from $11. The company’s Q3 brought a modest miss and guide-down, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Savers Value’s gross margin pressure now appears to be significant through 2025, its sales trends – both in Canada and U.S. – are below expectations, and the company continues to miss estimates.

