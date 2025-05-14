Savers Value Village Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 15 Mln Shares At $9.25/shr

(RTTNews) - Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) announced the pricing of public offering of 15 million shares of common stock, par value $0.000001, of the company offered by certain Ares Management Private Equity and Opportunistic Credit funds and accounts and the chief executive officer of the Company at a price to the public of $9.25 per share.

As part of the Offering, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million shares of Common Stock from the Ares Selling Stockholders. The Offering is expected to close, subject to customary closing conditions, on May 16, 2025.

In addition, the company will purchase from the underwriters $20.0 million of the shares of Common Stock as part of the Offering, at a price per share equal to the price per share to be paid by the underwriters to the Selling Stockholders.

The company intends to fund the Concurrent Share Repurchase from its existing cash on hand and it is not part of its existing share repurchase program authorized on November 9, 2023.

The underwriters will not receive any compensation for the shares being repurchased by the Company.

