Savers Value (SVV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Savers Value Village (SVV) reported $417.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $407.82 million, representing a surprise of +2.3%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable Store Sales Growth - Total : 4.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.

: 4.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.3%. Comparable Store Sales Growth - United States : 6.2% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6.2% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Comparable Store Sales Growth - Canada : 2.6% compared to the -0.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2.6% compared to the -0.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Number of Stores - United States : 171 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 176.

: 171 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 176. Number of Stores - Canada : 167 versus 168 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 167 versus 168 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of Stores - Total : 354 versus 359 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 354 versus 359 estimated by two analysts on average. U.S. Retail : $228.83 million compared to the $223.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.

: $228.83 million compared to the $223.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year. Other : $33.42 million compared to the $33.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.

: $33.42 million compared to the $33.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year. Canada Retail: $154.96 million versus $152.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

Here is how Savers Value performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Savers Value have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.