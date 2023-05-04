SaverOne Soars On Demonstrating SaverOne Protection System With Abu Dhabi's ITC

(RTTNews) - Shares of transportation safety solutions provider SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) are rising more than 80% Thursday morning after the company said it successfully completed pilot demonstration of its SaverOne protection system with Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Center.

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Center is part of the Ministry of Transport operating 900 public busses and thousands of school buses.

According to the pilot summary, SaverOne system was effective in improving road safety by preventing distracted driving due to mobile phone use on ITC's public buses, while also not interfering with any other system on the buses.

SVRE, currently at $2.08, has been trading in the range of $0.9300-$4.7800 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.