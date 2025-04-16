Markets
SaverOne Inks Distribution Agreement In Canada With MRF Geosystems

April 16, 2025 — 11:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (SVRE), a technology company that develops and sells advanced transportation safety solutions, Wednesday announced the signing of its first distribution agreement in Canada with MRF Geosystems Corporation (MRF).

Based in Calgary, Alberta, MRF has been granted conditional exclusive rights to sell, install, and support the SaverOne System across the Alberta province.

The agreement includes a six-month exclusivity period, during which MRF is expected to achieve sales of at least 1,000 units in Alberta. Additionally, MRF may market SaverOne's solutions in other Canadian provinces on a non-exclusive basis.

Ori Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne, commented, "We are proud to expand our North American footprint now into Canada with our first distribution agreement in the country. MRF's deep technical capabilities and strong presence throughout Alberta make them a strong partner. We believe this agreement reflects the growing international demand for our driver distraction prevention technology and will help drive long-term growth in North America."

Stocks mentioned

