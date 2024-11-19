News & Insights

SaverOne Expands Safety Solutions to Spain’s Construction Sector

November 19, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. ADR (SVRE) has released an update.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. has signed a commercial agreement to install 200 of its advanced transportation safety systems in the Spanish subsidiary of a leading multinational construction company. This deal follows a successful pilot and marks a significant expansion into the European market. SaverOne aims to enhance driving safety by preventing mobile phone distractions among drivers.

