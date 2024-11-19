SaverOne Expands Safety Solutions to Spain’s Construction Sector

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. ADR (SVRE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. has signed a commercial agreement to install 200 of its advanced transportation safety systems in the Spanish subsidiary of a leading multinational construction company. This deal follows a successful pilot and marks a significant expansion into the European market. SaverOne aims to enhance driving safety by preventing mobile phone distractions among drivers.

For further insights into SVRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.