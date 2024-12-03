News & Insights

SaverOne Expands in Italy with New Pilot Project

December 03, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. ADR (SVRE) has released an update.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. has initiated a pilot project with a leading Italian sports car manufacturer to install its distracted driving prevention systems in employee vehicles, marking an important step in its European expansion strategy. This collaboration not only solidifies SaverOne’s position in the Italian market but also underscores the growing interest in advanced road safety technologies. As SaverOne continues its growth, the pilot could open doors to further opportunities with other automotive manufacturers seeking innovative safety solutions.

