SaverOne 2014 signs commercial agreement with multinational

SaverOne 2014 (SVRE) announced that following the press release issued on September 6, 2023, and following the successful completion of a pilot, a commercial agreement was signed with the Spanish subsidiary of a multinational company in the construction sector. Under the agreement, SaverOne will deploy up to 200 SaverOne systems out of the full fleet of 500 vehicles in Spain. The first 100 systems were shipped and will be installed by mid-December 2024.

